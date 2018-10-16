Obasanjo’s endorsement of Atiku has no effect in 2019, says RBM

By Gabriel Olawale

LAGOS—A pro – Buhari group, Re–elect Buhari Movement, RBM, has described former President’s Olusegun Obasanjo’s endorsement of former vice President Atiku Abubakar for President in 2019 as meaningless.

In a statement by its convener, Mr. Emmanuel Umohinyang, RBM noted that the endorsement will count for nothing in the next general election.

The statement reads: “If endorsement wins votes, former President Goodluck Jonathan would have won the 2015 general election because under that era we saw how humongous resources was used to buy endorsement.

“Today, Nigerians are not only wiser, they are properly informed on the right they have on election day, so the endorsement of Atiku is neither here nor there, and nobody should take Obasanjo seriously.

“Ex–president Obasanjo is one man who plays to the gallery. He speaks from both sides of his mouth as he has shown again.

“What Nigerians are voting for now is performance, but the baba has forgotten that time has changed, the monarch’s kind of election has gone”

“The people look at the performance of the administration and cast their votes. These are the only people who can decide their next president in 2019.

“We should not for any reason allow Obasanjo’s endorsement to distract anybody.”