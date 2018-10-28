Oba of Benin Golf tournament to go international – Obaseki

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said efforts are being made to transform the Annual Oba of Benin Invitational Golf Tournament into an international event.

The governor disclosed this while taking part in the 7th Oba of Benin Invitational Golf Tournament at the Benin Golf Club, Benin City, the Edo State capital.

The governor urged for support from members of the Benin Golf Club to transform the golf tournament into an international event to feature international players.

“This is the only golf tournament which blends the traditional with the modern. This is a unique feature of the tournament.”

Obaseki called on Edo people to embrace golf as a game, as it enables players exercise and relax and develop skills requiring focus.

He noted that it was erroneous to consider golf as an elitist game as it has so many aspects, adding that, “The game reveals one’s character, the type of person you are – whether you are patient, strategic, foresighted or greedy. All of these are expressed when you play golf.”

The Captain of Benin Golf Club, Mr. Osagie Nehikhare, praised the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II and Governor Obaseki for participating in the event, which adds colour and beauty to the tournament.

He said it was the second time that the Benin Monarch, Oba Ewuare II will be featured in the Oba of Benin Golf Tournament.