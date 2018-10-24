Oba Elegushi promises to change fortunes of Nigerian sports

His Royal Majesty, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi(Kusenla III), the youngest Oba in Lagos has promised to change the fortunes of Nigerian Sportsmen and women in international events in their quest to win laurels for the country.

His Royal Majesty made the pledge yesterday at the investiture ceremony of new Patrons of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, NOC, which held at the Ikate Kingdom of the Oba.

The eminent personalities who were inducted yesterday in a ceremony that was graced by Kings and Kingmakers, and members of the diplomatic corps were His Royal Majesty, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi, Senator Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief(Mrs), Kofoworola Nwokedi, Sir Marc Inyanagbo Wabara, and Dr Emmanuel Eweta Udughan, former Governor of Delta State.

His Royal Majesty, Oba Elegushi said that the coming of the distinguished and eminent persons as Patrons will bring a positive change to Nigerian sports.

Present a the ceremony included a galaxy of fomer stars Kanu Nwankwo, Joseph Yobo, Obafemi Martins, Samson Siasia, Waheed Akanni, Chioma Ajunwa, Chief Falilat Ogunkoya-Omotayo, Olumide Oyedeji, Henry Amike, coaches Joe Erico, Fatai Amoo, and award-winning Paralympians Kehinde Paul, Bose Omolayo and Onye Lauritta. Presidents of Sports Federations were in their numbers and added to the colour.

President of Nigeria Olympic Committee, NOC, Engr Habu Gumel applauded the Selection process that led to the identification of the iconic and deserving individuals in Nigeria who will carry the ambassadorial banner as Patrons.

Gumel who is also an Executive member of IOC highlighted the philosophy of Olympism noting the qualities of body, will and mind to impact humanity positively.