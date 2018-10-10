Nze Duru beats 3 others to clinch Anambra House of Reps seat

By Omeiza Ajayi

Former House of Representatives member, Nze Chidi Duru, may return to the lower chamber of the National Assembly next year if he wins the February 2018 election.

This follows his emergence as the All Progressives Congress flag bearer for Aguata Federal Constitution in a keenly contested primary election, whose election has been announced by the Chairman of the Electoral Panel, Emeka Ezennia and made available to the National Working Committee of the APC in Abuja.

In the result made available to journalists on Wednesday, Nze Chidi Duru scored 6359 votes followed by Oliver Chux Ezeobi, who garnered 835 votes. Osita Igbokwe got 656 votes while Johnbosco Onunkwo had 564 votes.

Reacting to the victory, Duru said, “I want to thank all of you for standing by and with me in the APC primaries into the Aguata Federal Constituency of Anambra State, which made me to win resoundingly.

I had been there before and did not disappoint my constituents and with your support I intend to go back there to complete the lofty ptogrammes and projects that I had envisioned for my people.

“My experience is certainly necessary to draw down democracy dividends for our people in Aguata Federal Constituency, Anambra State and Nigeria in general but your support is imperative and I plead for it as you did before. I will be your voice and a light to all,” Duru assured.

Duru was in the House of Representatives from 1999 to 2007 and was one of those who opposed Obasanjo’s infamous third term bid.