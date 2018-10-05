NUT wants Ortom to recruit more teachers in Benue

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in Benue has called on Gov. Samuel Ortom to recruit more teachers to fill the vacancies in schools.

The NUT Chairman in the state, Mr Michael Yiaseh, made the appeal in Makurdi on Friday while addressing teachers during the 52nd Commemoration of World Teachers’ Day.

The theme of the Teachers’ day is: “The Right of Education Means the Right to a Qualified Teacher’’.

Yiaseh said that many teaching vacancies existed in schools across the state owing to retirement of teachers, saying that there was need to fill such vacancies.

“Arising from the retirement of a lot of teachers in 2018, coupled with deaths and teachers leaving for greener pastures, the need for filling of these vacancies cannot be over emphasised.

“Therefore, we want to appeal to the governor to fill the vacant positions as soon as necessary.

“Most classrooms require more facilities to enhance teaching/learning, ‘’ Yiaseh said.

He noted that families of some deceased teachers had yet to get retirement benefits.

The NUT chieftain explained that since 2010, teachers had not received `Leave Grant’, while omission of teachers’ names from payment vouchers had yet to be fully addressed.

Yiaseh disclosed that Nigeria was celebrating the Teachers’ Day for the 21st time while NUT Benue was making the day the 18th time.

The NUT chairman advised teachers to update their knowledge in order to remain relevant in the computer age and cautioned against unnecessary procedures.

“You must follow necessary procedures by obtaining permission before going for further studies to avoid unpleasant consequences,’’ Yiaseh said.

He, however, commended Gov. Ortom for the full implementation of the N18,000 national minimum wage for primary school teachers.