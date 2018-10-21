NSE wins ‘Best Use of Technology for Efficiency’ award

THE Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, has bagged the ‘2018 Best Use of Technology for Efficiency’ award from Nigeria Tech Innovation & Telecom Awards 2018 (NTITA).

The NTITTA is the most celebrated industry awards for the technology and telecom industries attracting top decision makers in the sectors. The annual event is held to showcase excellence and celebrate the continued growth of Nigeria’s Information, Communication and Technology, ICT, industry with focus on the exceptional and innovative performance within the industry.

According to Mr. Akin Naphtal, Chairman, Organising Committee of the awards ceremony, the award is in recognition of NSE’s outstanding service, innovation and tireless efforts in the industry.

“We are proud to promote success stories, technology advancement and disruption in one of the most dynamic business sectors in Nigeria. Not only do we look at businesses, but also those who have made a genuine impact on the market from within these companies”.

Commenting on the award, Mr. Bola Adeeko, Head, Shared Services Division, NSE, said: “We are very honoured to receive this award. This achievement is a testament to the efficiency of our service offering which is underpinned by cutting edge technology. This award will spur us to continue to provide investors and businesses a reliable, efficient and an adaptable exchange hub in Africa, to save and to access capital.”