NSE market indices sustain growth by 0.70%

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) crucial market indicators sustained positive trend on Tuesday, appreciating further by 0.70 per cent.

Newsmen report that the All-Share Index rose by 228.63 points or 0.70 per cent to close at 33,191.45 compared with 32,962.82 recorded on Monday.

Similarly, market capitalisation inched N84 billion or 0.70 per cent to close at N12.117 trillion against N12.033 trillion on Monday.

A breakdown of the price movement table shows that Nestle led the gainers’ chart, gaining N30 to close at N1,400 per share.

Dangote Cement followed with a gain of N4.50 to close at N214.50, while FBN Holdings garnered 40k to close at N9.65 per share.

Dangote Flour appreciated by 20k to close at N7.70, while Transcorp increased by 12k to close at N1.37 per share.

On the other hand, Unilever recorded the highest loss to lead the losers’ chart, shedding N1.85 to close at N45.65 per share.

Betaglass followed with a a drop of N1.20 to close at N69, while PZ industries lost 95k to close at N11.45 per share.

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated decreased by 85k to close at N16, while GlaxosmithKline was down by 40k to close at N12.30 per share.

FCMB Group was the toast of investors, trading 27.55 million shares worth N42.80 million.

Transcorp followed with an account of 24.87 million shares valued at N31.95 million, while Guaranty Trust Bank sold 15.18 million shares worth N553.94 million.

Access Bank sold 14.79 million shares valued at N118.75 million, while United Bank of Nigeria exchanged 14.42 million shares cost N115.60 million.

In all, a total of 185.19 million shares valued at N2.35 billion was exchanged by investors in 3,180 deals.

This was against a turnover of 257.97 million shares worth N4.95 billion traded in 3,198 deals on Monday.

NAN