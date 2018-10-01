NSA congratulates NFF on successful conduct of election

UNMISSABLE Incentive, organisers of the Nigerian Sports Award, NSA has congratulated Nigerian football fraternity on the successful conduct of Nigeria Football Federation, NFF’s election held recently in Katsina which culminated in the formation of a new board.

It was an election that saw history being made as the President of NFF, Amaju Pinnick, got re-elected for another four-year term in office.

While felicitating with the new board in a statement issued and signed by the Executive Director of Award panel, Mr. Kayode Idowu, the organizer of the award commended stakeholders in the football community for the manner in which they conducted themselves that resulted in the successful conduct of the election. According to him, the success of the election which was devoid of the usual crisis had shown that Nigerian football is on the right path to a greater height.