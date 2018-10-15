Novarick Homes Launches Estate with energy power supply

Novarick Homes, a real estate development firm has launched Earls Court, a premium private green estate that will run on a renewable energy power supply, and designed to be the best holiday home for homeowners in love with serene environment, as the estate is devoid of noise and air pollution.

Located at the heart of Ibeju-Lekki, Earls Court, will offer the finest of living experience.

With plot sizes measuring 300SQM and 600SQM, the land comes with government Approved Excision, while the green estate boasts of fantastic architecture, interlocked roads, underground electrification backed up by solar energy as well as good drainage system among other standard estate features.

Earls Court is easily accessible as it is located in the heart of Ibeju-Lekki. The renewable energy estate is within close proximity to major developments within the Ibeju Lekki Area.

It is about five minutes’ drive to the 4th Quadrant of the Lekki Free Zone and the newly proposed International Airport. The Ajah metropolitan is about 45 minutes away from the estate.

According to the Managing Director of Novarick Homes, Mr. Noah Ibrahim, “The real estate company is dedicated to building greener communities all around Africa and Novarick Homes is offering millennials the opportunity to live in the future by investing in the first renewable energy powered estate in Lagos.

Earls Court currently sells for 1.25 million naira for the 300 SQM plot and 2.5 million naira for the 600 SQM plot with payment plans that can be spread through a period of three months, six months and 12 months respectively.

Earl’s Court is 100 per cent dry land and subscribers will get instant allocation of their plots along with all necessary documents.