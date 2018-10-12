None of 89 parties have submitted list of candidates, says INEC

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC said non EOF the registered political parties in the country has filed its list of candidates for the 2019 general elections.



At the end of its usual weekly meeting Thursday in Abuja, one of its National Commissioners, Mohammed Haruna in a statement noted that “none of the 89 registered political parties that notified the Commission of their intention to conduct their primaries has submitted the list of its sponsored candidates (Form CF002) and personal particulars (Form CF001) to the centre designated by the Commission for the collection of the said documents.

“The deadlines for the submission of Forms CF001 and CF002 for the 2019 general elections remain”, the commission added.

It said the deadline for the submission of presidential and national assembly candidates remained 18th October while Governorship and State Assemblies ends on 2nd November, 2018.

Meanwhile, the chairmanship of five out of its fifteen Standing Committees has been reorganized with Barr. Festus Okoye heading the Information and Voter Education Committee; Prince Solomon Adedeji Soyebi, Board of the Electoral Institute; Dr Mohammed Mustafa Lecky, Planning, Monitoring and Strategy Committee; Mrs. Amina Bala Zakari, Health and Welfare Committee; and, Prof. Okechukwu lbeanu. Electoral Operations and Logistics Committee.