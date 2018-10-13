Nollywood producer, Alex Eyengho ready to battle for a seat in the Lower House

Reveals big plans for his people

Popular Nollywood producer, Alex Eyengho, who emerged the candidate of the ruling party, APC for Warri Federal Constituency seat, in the House of Representatives, has outlined a robust agenda, saying his mission is to right the wrongs that have bedevilled the Warri people for many years now.

Eyengho won a landslide victory at the just concluded APC primaries in Delta State. He will be slugging it out with the candidates of other political parties in the forthcoming House of Representatives election.

Speaking on his victory, Eyengho, who’s the Vice President of the International Federation of Film Producers Associations, FIAPF, said winning the primary election for him, was 50% close to his dream, while the remaining 50%, appears to be ‘critical.’

He described his journey to the House of Representatives as ‘very important,’ adding that the next step is to prepare for the challenges ahead. “First and foremost , I have to sit down with the leadership of the party within my Constituency and in this case, the three Warrior local government areas namely; Warri South Local Government, Warri North Local Government Area and Warri South-West Local Government Areas. To sit down with them to map out the strategy for my campaign which I believe will be very robust because Warri Federal Constituency is a very important Constituency in the country,” Eyengho said, while in a chat with NollyNow.

Speaking further, he said “We know what we are up against and we are going to run a very decent camapiagn. We are going to remain on issues that concern the constituency and not to look at persons. Many things have gone wrong in the last couple of years. We are going to look at them so that Warri can take its pride of place among Federal Constituencies in this country.”

Eyengho said he decided to run for the election following the anomalies that have trailed the way Warri Federal Constituency has been represented in the lower chamber. “I believe Iam psychological prepared to right some of these abnormalities in the House of Representatives in terms of competency, capacity and integrity. I believe I am psychologically wired to go into the race.”

“Warri people demand for a change. They are looking forward to it and they are very excited that someone like me emerged to represent them in the House of Representatives.”

Eyengho, however, asked the Warri people to get ready for real representation which has eluded them for years. “Apart from the oversight functions of the legislature, I will make constituency projects to be really constituency projects unlike what we have experienced over the years.” Meanwhile, should Eyengho wins the election, he will automatically become the first Nollywood practitioner to occupy a seat at the National Assembly.