Nobody‘ll remove Oshiomhole, National Assembly, Party members are behind him – Alimikhena

Says those plotting for his removal are vocal minority who lost out

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- DEPUTY Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Francis Alimikhena, All Progressives Congress, APC, Edo North, yesterday expressed satisfaction with the leadership ingenuity of the National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, describing him as God-sent to rescue the party from collapse for the reelection of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

Senator Alimikhena has however declared that nobody would remove Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as National Chairman of the party, even as he said that the lawmakers on the platform of the party in both the House of Representatives and the Senate as well as party members were solidly behind him.

In a statement made available to Vanguard yesterday, the Senate deputy Chief Whip who noted that the National Working Committee, NWC of the party under the chairmanship of the former Edo state governor had brought sanity and rule of law to the party, however commended Oshiomhole for redeeming the image of APC.

He has however vowed that they would resist such moves if any in the first place, adding that Oshiomhole should be allowed to complete his tenure as the Chairman of the party.

Alimikhena said, “He took over few months ago, but has won elections in Ekiti and Osun, as well as senatorial elections in Bauchi and Katsina States. Those calling for his removal because they lost in the primaries lack the capacity to remove him as they form vocal minority. He will finish his tenure; he has done well and should be allowed to continue. We will resist it and it will fail. Oshiomhole enjoys the support of President Muhammadu Buhari and members of the party.



“I am particularly enthused with the leadership prowess of the national chairman of our party, Adams Oshiomhole. He has displayed enough expertise in party politics and that is why APC is gradually redeeming its image.

“He is a God-sent to APC to rescue it from collapse and destruction. Iam proud of him, my people in Edo North, people of Edo State and Nigerians are proud of him. His ability to unite most of the members of the party in the National Assembly shows that the fortunes of the party are bright in the face of present challenges.”

The Senator who noted that those calling for the resignation of Oshiomhole as APC National Chairman are vocal minority who lost out during the congresses conducted by the party, however called on members of the party to support Oshiomhole in his efforts to rebuild APC, assuring that all the skirmishes and internal wrangling which made some people defect to other political parties were being sorted out.

Senator Alimikhena who noted that he was not aware of moves to replace the APC National Chairman by the people of the South South, said: “I am not aware of any move to replace Oshiomhole and to the extent that there is any such move, it will fail. It will fail because I know that Oshiomhole enjoys the confidence of Mr. President, he enjoys the confidence of party members.

“You will imagine that as a family that there are bound to be problems after the primary, it is the ability of the party to address the post-primary challenges that makes it strong.”

” I can tell you that there is no legitimate move to go after Oshiomohle’s seat. I repeat, to the extent that it is being contemplated, we will resist it and it will fail. We are talking seriously and the National Assembly is behind him.

“As I said earlier, yes there is bound to be agitation in every primary, it does not matter who is superintending over the primary, even if you bring an angel to conduct it, there will still be challenges, once again, it is the ability of Oshiomhole to rise above the post primary challenges and address the issues. But I can tell you any move from the South-South or anywhere to remove Oshiomhole from that seat will be resisted and it will fail.”