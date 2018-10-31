No minimum wage, No vote in 2019 – C-River NLC declares

By Emma Una

CALABAR— LEADERSHIP of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, in Cross River State, yesterday, called on workers to embark on a protest across the state to demand the implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage for workers.

Thousands of workers both in the private and public sector assembled at the Zoo Garden Park in Calabar as early as 8.00am and moved round major spots in the city, saying that they would embark on strike over the minimum wage.

Secretary of the state chapter of NLC, Comrade Ita Ayi, who briefed participants said: “We are workers and have had prolonged negotiation with the government for an increase in our salaries. N30,000 was arrived at, surprisingly, the Minister of Labour, Sen Chris Ngige after we had agreed asked for another round of negotiation and we are saying no to that kind of action.

“We are asking for an increase in our salaries because we are tired of buying garri on credit, salt on credit, maggi on credit and even the houses we cannot pay our rents.

“We are not going to vote next year for these people who are insensitive to the plight of workers because they spend billions of naira on themselves and their families. But they tell us there is no money.’’