Nnamdi Kanu to make life radio broadcast on Sunday evening

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Nnewi – The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB Saturday said its leader who appeared in Jerusalem in Israel on Friday for prayers will make a life radio broadcast in Radio Biafra on Sunday.



IPOB in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary Comrade Emma Powerful, said its leader during the life broadcast tell Biafrans, friends of Biafra and the world at large on his whereabout over a year now and what transpired on 14th of September, 2017,the day the Nigeria military invaded his father’s compound during operation python dance 2 and why he decided to talk.

The statement by Powerful said Kanu'”s appearance in the church in Jerusalem was the first after his disappearance since September last year after Nigerian Army invaded his compound that resulted to the deaths and killings of many IPOB members and other Biafrans who were coming to visit him in his compound at Afaraukwu Ibeku Umuahia, Abia State.”

“Following the second coming and appearance of IPOB leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who was sighted praying at the Wailing Wall in the city of David in Jerusalem state of Israel, we the indigenous people of Biafra, IPOB, wish to announce to Biafrans, friends of Biafra, lovers of freedom, men and women of goodwill across the world that the supreme Leader of the Indigenous people of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will be coming live on Radio Biafra London on Sunday 21st October 2018 at 6pm Biafran time.

“IPOB leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and other reputable and hardcore Biafrans will leave no stone unturned to restore Biafra sovereignty irrespective of the attempt by Fulani and other Nigerians to hold Biafrans down.

“Biafra independence and freedom is gathering momentum around the world right now we will not relent in pursuing hard for total Biafra freedom in the near future.

“With this, we are advising all Biafrans to be resolute and committed towards this fight to free our people from the bondage and slavery in Nigeria.

“Mazi Kanu will also highlight about our upcoming and uncompromised referendum for Biafra freedom.

“We therefore, urge you to inform your friends ,families and well wishers to join us on Radio Biafra London on the above date and time as it will be a golden opportunity for Biafra and their friends all over the world to hear from Mazi Kanu.”