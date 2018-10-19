IPOB: Nnamdi Kanu sighted in Israel

Alleged Photo and video of leader of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has surfaced showing where he is praying in Jerusalem, Israel.

The photos and videos were shared online by Radio Biafra.

Kanu went missing in September last year after the military invaded his home in Abia state and there had not been any trace of him until now.

He was declared missing by his community in Abia state, after the alleged “Operation Python Dance II” exercise by the Nigerian Army in the South East.

Many relatives of Kanu had also been allegedly declared missing by the Afara community in Umuahia following the invasion of his home by the Nigerian army.