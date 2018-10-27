NMA demands justice for late Ochanya, raped by father, son

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has urged the Federal Government to ensure that justice was done for late Miss Ochanya Ogbanje, allegedly raped by father and son in Gboko, Benue.

Dr Godwin Tijani, Chairman, National Ad hoc Committee on Gender Violence and other Related Issues of NMA, made the call in a statement in Lokoja on Saturday.

He said that justice to the deceased 13-year-old girl, would be justice to millions of women across the world, who were victims of gender violence.

Tijani said that NMA took rape as a crime against humanity and insisted that government and other stakeholders should do the needful and bring the alleged perpetrators of the act to justice.

He reiterated the urgent need for Nigerians to rise against all forms of gender-based violence in the country.

“We have received with a deep shock the news of the death of Miss Ochanya Ogbanje, a 13-year-old pupil of Federal Government Girls College (FGGC) in Gboko, Benue.

“We feel more saddened that her death was caused by a medical condition called “Vesicovaginal Fistula (VVF)” and other related complications that arose from alleged serial sexual abuses by a father and his son.

“The Nigerian Medical Association totally condemns this heinous act and advises the police and the judiciary to ensure that justice is served on the culprits for all Nigerians to see,” he said.

Tijani commended all women groups and NGOs which came out publicly to protest and condemn the act in its entirety.

He solicited support of all stakeholders in humanity towards the campaign against gender-based violence in the country.

“The Gender-Violence Committee of NMA is ready to partner Women Affairs Ministry at federal and state levels, groups, organisations and NGOs to enlighten the public on the danger of rape and any gender-violence-related issues to reduce the menace.”

The chairman said that such enlightenment should be directed at schools, social clubs, churches, mosques and the media, to demystify the myths about gender violence.

The deceased was allegedly raped serially by one Mr Andrew Ogboja, 51 and his son, Victor.

The man is a lecturer in the Department of Catering and Hotel Management, Benue State Polytechnic, Ugbokolo, while his son is a final year student at Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi.

Tijjani said that Ochanya died following a complication from VVF and other health complications at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi.

“The deceased was living with them and for many years they defiled her through vagina and anal sex,” he said.

