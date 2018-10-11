NLNG spends N2.7bn on scholarships, honours beneficiaries

By Egufe Yafugborhi

NIGERIA Liquified Natural Gas Limited, NLNG, yesterday, said it has spent a total of N2.7 billion on interventions in education through scholarships since 1998.

The company disclosed this at its first NLNG Scholars Day in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. It awarded fresh scholarships and honoured past beneficiaries including a visually impaired man, Ibiere Jumbo, who graduated with distinction at the Aberdeen University, United Kingdom, in the postgraduate category.

The amount so far expended by the company includes N700 million on undergraduate scholarships for 2,956 beneficiaries across universities in Nigeria since 1998.

N800 million was spent on 222 post-primary beneficiaries, while it expended N1.2 billion on overseas postgraduate studies for 68 persons since 2012.

Deputy Managing Director, NLNG, Sadeeq Mai-Bornu, who disclosed these, said: “The transformation of our nation cannot succeed without youths. That is why NLNG continues to invest in Nigerian youths to secure the future and help build a better Nigeria, in line with its corporate vision”

NLNG is owned by four shareholders, namely, the Federal Government of Nigeria, represented by NNPC , Shell Gas B.V, Total Gaz Electricite Holdings France, and Eni International.