Nigeria’s Hauwa Ojeifo bags nomination in first-ever MTV EMA Generation Change Award

26 year-old Nigerian, Hauwa Ojeifo has been nominated in a new category known as ‘Generation Change Award’ at the MTV EMA. The MTV EMA Generation Change Award is created to elevate and empower the fearless, original young people who are changing the world.

Five change makers from around the globe, all under the age of 26, were nominated for the award, which will be presented during the 2018 MTV EMA red carpet pre-show in Bilbao, Spain on Sunday, 4 November 2018.

Ojeifo on her part has been identified as a bold change maker who founded a movement of love, hope and support to give mental health a voice in Nigeria. She is the creator of walk-in clinic called Safe Place, the first 24/7 mental health crisis helpline and the first anonymous women-only mental health support group in Nigeria, which provides support to help alleviate the complex life issues young Nigerians deal with. Hauwa is giving mental health and sexual violence a voice. She is taking back the misinformed narrative and normalizing the mental health conversation in Nigeria.

Speaking ahead of the awards ceremony, Alex Okosi, Executive Vice President and Managing Director for Viacom International Media Networks and BET International said “Young people around the world are stepping up and playing a huge part in driving solutions to make the world a better place. We are excited for Hauwa Ojeifo to be representing Africa among this amazing group of nominees for this powerful and important award”