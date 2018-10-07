Nigerians would now decide b/w CREDIBILITY, CORRUPTION says Keyamo as he welcomes Atiku

Few hours after former Vice President Atiku Abubakar was picked as the presidential candidate of opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has welcomed the candidate into contest.

The 72-year-old Waziri of Adamawa polled 1,532 votes to beat 11 other candidates in primary conducted in Port Harcourt.

The spokesman of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Campaign Organisation, Mr. Festus Keyamo, formally welcome the Abubakar to the campaign trail.

He said that Nigerians are now left to decide on a candidate with credibility problem and the one with transparency.

In a tweet, Keyamo, @fkeyamo said “We welcome H.E, Atiku Abubakar to d 2019 campaign trail.

“Nigerians would now decide b/w a candidate with a history full of CREDIBILITY crises, damning reports on CORRUPTION, both home, abroad & from his former boss & another candidate with an unblemished record in public service.’’

We welcome H.E, Atiku Abubakar to d 2019 campaign trail. Nigerians would now decide b/w a candidate with a history full of CREDIBILITY crises, damning reports on CORRUPTION, both home, abroad & from his former boss & another candidate with an unblemished record in public service — Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) October 7, 2018

Also, Senate President Bukola Saraki who came third in the primary also congratulated Abubakar and promised to work with him.

Bukola Saraki @bukolasaraki said: “We always knew from Day 1 that only one candidate would emerge.

“On behalf of all the aspirants, I want to assure Alhaji @Atiku Abubakar that we will work with you to ensure that come 2019, you emerge as Nigeria’s next President. #PDPPresidentialPrimaries.’’

Govenor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state also congratulated Abubakar and said: “I congratulate our Presidential Candidate, Your Excellency, Alhaji @Atiku Abubakar, for your victory. You have stayed on course over the years and truly, you deserve this victory. #PDPPresidentialPrimaries.’’

“I want to congratulate my brother and friend @atiku for emerging victorious in the #PDPConventionPHC You haven’t missed an opportunity to prove how much of a unifier you are.

“The Rivers State government and it’s entire people shall throw our weight behind you.’’