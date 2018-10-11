Nigerians won’t vote for Candidate who bought ticket for N42bn’

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – The Buhari-Osinbajo Mandate Group has reacted to the just concluded party primaries in the country, stating that Nigerians would no longer vote for people of questionable wealth, especially a candidate it said procured the presidential ticket of his party for N42 billion.

At a news conference Wednesday in Abuja, National Coordinator of the group, Prince Ebunola Martins called on Nigerians to avoid “going back to Egypt”.

He however declined to name the candidate, but pro-Buhari elements have continued to describe last weekend’s presidential primaries of the country’s main opposition, Peoples Democratic Party PDP as heavily monetized.

“If someone could win the presidential ticket with a whopping sum of about N42 billion, what do you expect if such a person is voted in to govern this great country not ours? Needless to quote what a revered national leader and elder statesman once said about this man. I will call on Nigerians to avoid jumping from frying pan to fire”, he advised.

The group also petitioned security agencies in the country on the activities of those it said were using its brand to extort people, urging the Police and the Department of State Services DSS “to take appropriate and necessary action before further damage is done to the purpose of which this organization is set to achieve”.

According to Martins, the group has collated the details of hundreds of thousands of prospective voters across the country, saying his members had reached out directly to them and convinced them to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari in the next general elections.