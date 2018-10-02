Nigerians urged to embrace e-commerce

By Olayinka Latona

Lagos—Nigerians have been urged to embrace e-commerce for commercial activities, as it is critical to giving businesses global visibility.



The admonition was given by the leader of Magellan International in Nigeria, Stephen Ekoh, and his colleague Dr. Ben Iyere at the National Magellan Business forum in Lagos.

Ekoh said that e-commerce is one of the most dominant industries in the world today and that it was time to identify with Magallan to live above the Nigerian economy.

Enumerating some of the benefits that Nigerians will benefit from Magallan, Iyere stressed that financial freedom is Magallan’s primary offering, with one of its programmes, Lifestyle Point, affording participant’s access to fund, even after death.

He also allayed fears of rampant fraud in e-commerce, saying: “The Internet is like the society, where you have the good and the bad. Fraud is not only on the Internet; it is everywhere,” he said.