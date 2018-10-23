Nigerian Mission condemns burning, looting of Nigerian shops in S/Africa

By Victoria Ojeme

ABUJA—The Nigerian Mission in South Africa has vehemently condemned the renewed xenophobic attack on Nigerians in that country.

The Consul General of Nigeria in Johannesburg, South Africa, Godwin Adama, said this in a statement issued in Abuja yesterday.

Adams said that 10 shops owned by Nigerians were razed in the attack launched by youths on Nigerians living Johannesburg

He said: ‘’On October 21, a group of South African youths mobilized to attack Nigerians in the mainly black neighborhoods of Hilbrow and Berea in Johannesburg.

‘’The Youths who earlier carried placards to demonstrate against crime and drugs regrouped in the night to attack and loot shops of Nigerians, burning about 10. Although no life was lost, the damage to Nigerian shops and properties is grave.”

He said calmness had returned to the area as the case had been reported at the Hilbrow police station by Nigerians affected by the looting and burning of their shops.

‘’We condemn such attacks; we call on authorities to arrest and try any citizen, including Nigerians, who run foul of the law.

‘’Also, those involved in such attacks should be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law. We are also appealing for restraint to avoid further attacks while we also condemn activities of Nigerians involved in the drug business which is done in public glare in the areas.

‘’The youth believed that police is not doing much to discourage the drug trade and are taking laws into their hands which is condemnable,” he said.

He said that the ongoing judicial trial of a Nigerian pastor, Timothy Omotoso, accused of raping minors in his church might have also added to public outcry of emotions against Nigerians.

He said the unnecessary public trial in media of the pastor had whipped up serious emotions and condemnation on the issue.

He said the mission was in touch with the police and other law enforcement agents to stem the tide of attacks, adding that the mission was cooperating with Nigerians to discourage crime among some Nigerians.

He said the police had assured the mission of protecting Nigerians in the area from further attacks.