NigeriaAt58: Saraki, Dogara absent at Independence Day Parade

By Nwafor Sunday

Senate President Dr Bukola Saraki, together with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara on Monday failed to attend the nations Independence anniversary parade held in Abuja to celebrate the country’s 58th years of freedom.

Those who graced the occasion according to PremiumTimes include: President Muhammadu Buhari; vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen; former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon and lots of other dignitaries and principal officers.

As at the time of filling this report effort made to speak with the spokesperson of Mr Saraki, Yusuph Olaniyonu, were unsuccessful as his phone number could not be reached.

However, the spokesperson of Mr Dogara, Turaki Hassan, said he has no idea if his boss was invited to the event or why he is not attending.

“Actually, I am out of Abuja and I don’t know what is happening there”.

Recall that both Pricipal officers left the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC and defected to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Saraki together with the former vice president Atiku Abubakar, others had picked the nomination and interest forms to vie for the presidential office come 2019 under PDP platform.