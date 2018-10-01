Breaking News
Translate

#Nigeriaat58 : May the dreams of our founding fathers come true, Aisha Buhari prays

On 1:59 pmIn News by adekunleComments

The wife of the President Of Nigeria Mrs Aisha Buhari has prayed that the dreams of the founding fathers of the country in terms of unity, peace and development will come true.

Aisha on her Twitter handle prayed also that the successes the country has achieved will be sustained.

‘As we celebrate 58 years of nationhood, I pray that the successes we have achieved will be sustained and the dreams of our founding fathers in terms of unity, peace and development will come true.’


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.