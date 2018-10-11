Nigeria vs Libya: Ezenwa ready to give his best

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Ikechukwu Ezenwa has vowed to fight for his place in the Nigeria national team despite playing as a second goalie to Francis Uzoho.

Gernot Rohr’s men face Libya in Saturday’s Africa Cup of Nations qualification clash and he is expected to challenge Uzoho and Daniel Akpeyi for a starting role.

Notwithstanding the threat from Uzoho, the Enyimba man insists that his only intention is to prove his worth whenever he gets an invite to the national team.

“The most important thing is to keep working hard because this is my business and whenever I’m being invited to the national team, I just have to give my best,” Ezenwa stated.

“Football is a game where you are expected to give your best, especially for your country.

“ In life, everyone is faced with challenges.

“In football, whenever you are faced with challenges, you have to put it behind and work very hard to bounce back.

“One thing I have promised myself as a goalkeeper is that whenever I’m being called upon to represent this great country, I’ll always give my best.”