Breaking News
Translate

Nigeria under Buhari is now the world HQ for extreme poverty – Atiku

On 12:08 pmIn News, Politics by adekunleComments

Former Vice President of Nigeria and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate for the 2019 election Atiku Abubakar has said that under the current President Muhammadu Buhari’s government Nigeria has become the world headquarters of ‘extreme poverty’

Atiku made this known on his Twitter handle on Wednesday saying ‘Nigeria under Buhari is now the world HQ for extreme poverty. If we are to change that, we must empower women & youths. Therefore, I give an undertaking that if by the grace of God, I am elected by you the good people of Nigeria, at least 40% of my cabinet would be women & youths’

2019: Obasanjo speaks from both sides of his mouth says RBM

He also said that during his time in government, they designed policies to help young people grow – stronger banks, telecoms etc. Many returned to Nigeria to start successful businesses.


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.