Nigeria under Buhari is now the world HQ for extreme poverty – Atiku

Former Vice President of Nigeria and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate for the 2019 election Atiku Abubakar has said that under the current President Muhammadu Buhari’s government Nigeria has become the world headquarters of ‘extreme poverty’

Atiku made this known on his Twitter handle on Wednesday saying ‘Nigeria under Buhari is now the world HQ for extreme poverty. If we are to change that, we must empower women & youths. Therefore, I give an undertaking that if by the grace of God, I am elected by you the good people of Nigeria, at least 40% of my cabinet would be women & youths’

He also said that during his time in government, they designed policies to help young people grow – stronger banks, telecoms etc. Many returned to Nigeria to start successful businesses.

Our policy document which is ready and will be unveiled soon, is dedicated primarily to creating an enabling environment for Nigerian youth and women to return to the path of wealth creation and gainful employment. — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) October 17, 2018