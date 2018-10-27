Nigeria steps up preparations for Wheelchair Tennis

Nigerian players stepped up preparations for the upcoming Puma Engineer ITF Wheelchair Tennis Futures in Abuja with about a dozen players featuring in Wednesday’s training in Lagos.

the midweek session, which was presided by Nigeria’s head coach, Frank Tarmena, had the players work extensively on their movement after returning of serves. They also focused on having spins on their serves to make them gain more advantage against their opponents should they opponents make a slow return.

Leading the players training was the duo of London 2012 Paralympians Alex Adewale and Wasiu Yusuf. Idowu Ajani, Kazeem Akanbi and Mohammed Audu, all of whom are due for action in Abuja were among those that also turned up while top-ranked female player, Kafayat Omisore and her closest rival Chituru Nwazuzu also took part in the four-hour two-session exercise.

Adewale, a former Africa’s number five ranked player and Nigeria’s best player, said the players are eager to take full advantage of Nigeria’s hosting of the tournament with creditable performance.