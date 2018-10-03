Nigeria sitting on keg of gunpowder —DICKSON    

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA—BAYELSA State governor, Mr Seriake Dickson, has said that Nigeria is sitting on a keg of gunpowder, as the country has become more divided due to leadership failure that has polarised the people along ethnic, religious and political lines.

Dickson raised the alarm while speaking on the 58th Independence Anniversary of Nigeria and 22 years of the creation of Bayelsa State during a media chat in Yenagoa.

The governor said, “At the national level, Nigeria could have done better too. Nigeria at 58, we are still talking about elementary issues such as the unity of our country, and the more people talk about unity, the more disunited we portray ourselves. These are some of the things we grapple with which are actually, elementary issues.

“ Unfortunately, those at leadership levels who ought to take concrete steps are doing little or nothing about uniting the people. Unity should be shown by steps or actions a leader takes and not platitudes and political slogans people pronounce when it is convenient.

“Leadership is measured by the decisions you take, appointments made and taking deliberate steps to treat everybody equally to create a sense of unity, equality and justice.

“Once you do those things, you will build bridges of unity and solidarity. That is one area our country clearly seems to be sitting on a keg of gunpowder. The country is more divided than ever before. However, our country has also made some progress at 58.

“Our democracy is taking roots because nation-building is not to be accomplished in four or eight years, or even in one’s lifetime but from one generation to another. We have a lot of national challenges, which all leaders should apply themselves.”

On progress made by the state at 22, Dickson said he was fulfilled by the achievements of his administration in virtually all sectors of the state’s economy, particularly in critical infrastructure development, education, health, security and tourism.

The governor who also commented on the multi-billion naira Bayelsa International Airport, explained that the state government was putting finishing touches to the project and was awaiting regulatory approvals for formal commissioning.

Dickson said arrangements were on to ensure that the airport operates local and international flights, adding that, every facility, including the navigational facilities and the 3.5 kilometre runway have been put in place.

The governor urged the people to use the period of the independence anniversary for sober reflection.