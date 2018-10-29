Nigeria records 10% increase in immunization coverage

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The federal government, yesterday said Nigeria has recorded a 10 per cent increase in immunization coverage from 2016 to date.

The Executive Director, National Health Primary Care Development Agency (NHPCDA), Dr Shaib Faisal disclosed this at the 36th meeting of the Expert Review Committee (ERC) on polio and routine Immunization in Nigeria, held at NAF conference center, Abuja.

According to him, “Recent Study conducted indicate that between 2016 and the present time, we have seen a 10% increase in routine immunization coverage. 10 percent might appear as if it is just marginal but in the routine Immunization space, it is unprecedented. Never before have you seen this kind of huge jump anywhere in the world that within a period of two years we actually achieve 10 percent increase in routine Immunization.”

He said the achievement was tied to the support from President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration and the Minister of health while Adding that for the first time, Nigeria is close to polio eradication.

Faisal noted that if the achievement continue in very few months, Nigeria will be certified polio free.

He further stressed that if we are going to achieve polio eradication and sustain population imunity against white colour virus and other and other vaccine preventable disease, then we have to do a good job by providing all vaccines to the kids in Nigeria.