Nigeria needs more leaders like Udom Emmanuel – Obasanjo

Nigerian former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has said that Nigeria needs more leaders in the mould of Governor Udom Emmanuel, who, according to him, is focused and committed to the welfare of his people.

Speaking to Government House correspondents during a visit to the State Governor, Obasanjo said that he was able to make independent enquiries before his arrival to confirm the record achievements of Mr. Emmanuel.

“I listened to people, I made enquiries before I came here and then of course, I came here and I saw things on the ground and I’ve encouraged the Governor …”

Speaking on the need for Akwa Ibom people to remain in support of Mr. Emmanuel, Chief Obasanjo said, “I also think you don’t change a good thing you cherish, you hold it, you use it.

“I think one thing that we must understand in this country is leaders don’t flock and when we see a good leader, let us get the best out of it.”

He described Mr Emmanuel as a great leader, and charged for support to get the best out of him.

“I thank you all and I’ve assured the Governor and the people of this state that I will come back for greater celebrations,” Obasanjo said.

Earlier, while worshiping with his host at Qua Iboe Church, 112, Ikot Ekpene Road,Uyo, the former President told the congregation that Governor Udom Emmanuel has performed well and deserves to be re-elected to continue to do more.

He labelled Governor Emmanuel as a good product, asserting that, “this is a good product, let’s have him for continuity.”

According to him, “Children of God, I can assure you, the Governor has no fear, he will stand still, please stand with him and he will take you to the Promised Land.”

Speaking at the church service, Mr Emmanuel described Obasanjo as his political father, and predicted that his visit to Akwa Ibom signifies more positive developments for the state and for the country.

Apparently reacting to speculations that he may have been too hard against Senator Godswill Akpabio, Governor Emmanuel, attested that when he leaves office in 2023, he would be very happy to receive from his successor, the same measure of treatment he meted on his predecessor.

“I stand in the pulpit as a Christian to say, when it is my time, may God give me the kind of successor I have been to my predecessor.”

“The Bible says, in all these things we are more than conquerors. The Bible says in Deuteronomy, that the Lord would not hearken unto Balak, and all he meant for evil, God turned it into blessings for me.”