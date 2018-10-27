Nigeria Infotech Companies Awards Vodacom

By Yinka Ajayi

The Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria has slammed Vodacom Business Nigeria with four awards at the prestigious 2018 Nigeria Technology Innovation and Telecoms Awards.

The industry celebration is to recognize organizations and individuals at the fore front of technological advancement and innovation.

Responding,Managing Director, Vodacom Business Nigeria, Lanre Kolade, said:”Awards such as these remind us of the importance to go beyond just providing a service but aim to collaborate, enable large and small businesses with specific problem solving solutions that make the lives and businesses of our customers more efficient and ultimately more profitable”.

Vodacom Business Nigeria was recognized as Enterprise Solution Provider of the year, IoT Solutions Provider of the year for the second consecutive year and as Managed Service Provider of the year. For the company’s stellar performance in providing optimum services for its customers both locally and internationally, it also received the coveted Telecom Business of the Year award.