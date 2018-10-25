Nigeria-Benin Republic joint border targeted at illegal arms prevention — Envoy

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

LAGOS—THE Nigerian Ambassador to Benin-Republic, Mr. Kayode Oguntuase, yesterday, disclosed that the Seme-Kreke border was targeted at preventing movement of illegal arms into the country, saying, the equipments installed here will ensure that.

Oguntuase, in an interview with Vanguard, said that the joint border post between Nigeria and Benin Republic, completed after seven years, will aid closure of illegal and porous borders between both countries.

He said: “We believe that with the operational equipments available here, we will be able to curb movement of illegal arms. So we believe that it will bring about reduction, prevention and neutralisation of all threats to security in Nigeria.

“Also, with this border, we believe that it will generate revenue for Nigeria because in the past, goods and other items go through the illegal border. But with this, the illegal and porous borders will be closed for now.”