Nigeria at 58: More outcries for women to man key positions in the county

By Josephine Agbonkhese

As Nigeria clocked 58 recently even with an obviously low-key and gloomy Independence Day celebration, there have been more outcries for women to be given opportunity to man key political positions in the country, to complement the efforts of their male counterparts who have largely done so over the years.

This was also the view of HRH Appolus Chu, the Egbere Emere Okori Eleme, Rivers State, who chaired a women’s summit recently in Abuja.

According to the organisers, the summit was a deliberate women agenda to ensure a greater representation and participation of women at all levels of governance.

Tagged: Increasing Women Participation in Nigeria Democratic Process, the summit was organised by the National Centre for Women Development, NCWD, National Council for Women Societies and Women in Politics Forum in collaboration with the Office of the Wife of the President.

HRH Chu who applauded the role and contributions of women to the development of the society, describing them as effective managers who need to be encouraged, charged the women to be confident in themselves and learn to support one another.

“You would agree with me that women are leading and are doing extremely well in various organisations and in whatever portfolio they are given. Nigerian women are not known for sabotaging government efforts, they are diligent managers and we have seen that mostly from those occupying ministerial positions and other top offices across the federation. One advice I will give to you is to learn to support each other knowing that the men are your major competitors. The energy you would have used to campaign for a man, use it to support your fellow women,” the royal father noted.

The summit which was geared towards strategizing means to strengthen women participation in politics and encourage gender equality had in attendance President Muhammadu Buhari and his wife, Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari.

HRH Chu was quick to applaud President Muhammadu Buhari and his wife for their contribution and support to women generally while also commending the President’s anti-corruption crusade.

Chu did not also fail to commend the organisers for coordinating women from across the federation to discuss the way forward and also to ensure that women were encouraged and accommodated in the scheme of things in the country, especially in the political terrain. “I must specially thank His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari and his wife for their support to the women irrespective of political party affiliations. Bringing them together in this gathering truly depicts the beauty of true leadership. I strongly commend His Excellency for his anti-corruption crusade as this has gone a long way in rebranding our image in the international community.”

He advised the menfolk not to use their strength to dominate the women while also tasking various political parties to accommodate women in their planning, so as to give space for the women to rule.

“One advice I would give to the women is that so much is in you and there is so much you can offer, so you have to have confidence in yourself and also be a partner to one another because if you do not support your fellow women, you should know that men, who are your competitors in this race, are watching and will take advantage of any weakness you exhibit. So you must support one another and the strength that you have been using to mobilise for men, use it for yourselves so that you can make a difference.”

Present at the event were wives of governors, political party leaders, female political aspirants from the 36 states and other concerned citizens.

One of the participants, Ms Janet Febisola Ola Adeyemi, a member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers and a fellow of the Geological Society of Nigeria, who has shown interest in running for Senate having notably served in the House of Representatives at several points, said: “One of the critical points is that Nigeria cannot continue to slide down the rope. The National Assembly is supposed to be a place for making good laws. We need to revise our laws in Nigeria and make them adaptable to the development of our country.”

Another, Engr. (Mrs) Roseline Ada Chenge, a female governorship aspirant in Benue State who has had unsuccessful attempts at politics in the past but has still not given up hope, shared her bitter experience.

“It has been pains all through. We are grateful your Excellency is here today to hear us. I am re-contesting and this is my third time. I am so encouraged because I know that this time around, our pains will not be in vain. In 2015 election, I came second runner-up to Samuel Ortom of Benue State and here I am today still on it because of women. I am contesting to be governor of Benue State come 2019 on the platform of APC and I believe that there would be peace. Benue needs peace and it is only a woman that can give peace to Benue, where every resident will have peace and every visitor will be welcomed and our children will not be killed.”