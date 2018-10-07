Nigeria @ 58: We cannot give up on our motherland— Aity Dennis

As Nigeria marked its 58th anniversary, gospel musician, Aity Dennis has declared that Nigerians cannot give up on their motherland.

“No matter where in the world we travel to, Nigeria remains our true home,” Aity began, gushing, “as we celebrate another Independence anniversary. We should bear in mind that this is our God-given country and we must continue to stand in our place and do all we can to make sure it is well with Nigeria.”

“When it is well with Nigeria, it will be well with Nigerians. Nigeria is a blessed country and one thing I appreciate about Nigerians is that we possess that indomitable, unstoppable, obstacle-crushing spirit that makes us excel everywhere we go. I am not only a proud Nigerian, I am a proud Akwa Ibomite anytime any day.

And I showcase my Nigerianness in my music everywhere I go across the world. I pray for God’s mighty hand of mercy to rest upon our land, to touch and heal our nation and move us ahead. Happy Independence Nigeria.” Meanwhile, Aity Dennis has just dropped a new single entitled You Are The Greatest,featuring fusion rock icon, Eben. This is coming on the heels of the success of her latest video entitled Call My Number.