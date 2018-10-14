NGO launches mentorship programme to curb youth unemployment

Determined to tackle youth unemployment ravaging the country, Y-GEP, an intervention program of Atan Justice, Development and Peace Centre, Ogun State, (Atan JDPC), is set to mentor and empower young Nigerians with good entrepreneurial skills.

According to the Executive Director of Atan JDPC, Rev. Vincent Ajayi, the Y-GEP initiative was designed to equip fresh and young graduate who have passion or drive toward starting businesses ventures of their own instead of looking for jobs that are not easily available.

I want to eradicate poverty in the Nigerian entertainment industry—Ex-actress, Mabel Oboh

He noted that successful participants at the programme would have access to loans as high as N5million after a four-month training.

“Participants will be coached and mentored in entrepreneurial skills by successful entrepreneurs and supported with financial assistance either in form of take- off grant or revolving micro, small and medium loan with lower interest rate than that of commercial banks either to start or scale -up their conceived and designed business ventures. Enterprises application forms for the training is on sale till November 3. Interested persons can request for a form by sending an email to atanjdpc@ccfng.Org and Voajayi@gmail.com,” Ajayi said.