NFIU REPORT: Emmanuel denies drawing cash from security vote acct

By Chioma Onuegbu

Uyo—Akwa Ibom State governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, has faulted a report by the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit, NFIU, alleging that the state government draws cash from a security vote account.

He also said the government spends a lot of money to secure oil pipelines in the Niger Delta region.

Emmanuel, who said this yesterday in Uyo when the General Officer Commanding, GOC, 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj-Gen Jamil Sarham, paid him a courtesy visit, promised to continue providing support for other security agencies.

His words: “I raised the issue during a National Economic Council meeting that states in the Niger Delta region will stop at nothing to spend for us to have peace. If we don’t secure the Niger Delta, the whole country will be in trouble. Where Niger Delta goes, that is where the entire nation goes.

“When they try to paint people black using political coverage, they should know what to say and when to draw a line, because if we fail to spend on security, I don’t think the federal government would be able to cater for the entire security agencies.”

He further commended the Nigerian Army for its effort towards restoring normalcy in Etim Ekpo and Ukanafun Local Government Areas after they were invaded by militant and violent cult groups.

“I am happy that through the support of the Military and Joint Task Force, JTF, we have been able to restore normalcy in those local government areas. You cannot measure peace by any material investment. Whatever I do in terms of security, I see it as an investment.’’