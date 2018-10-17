New TV brand, TCL, hits market

By Blessing Adegor

The Creative Life Television, otherwise known as TCL TV, has been unveiled.

The new TV brand which presently is rated number 3 in the world and reputed to be America’s fastest growing brand birthed in Nigeria with improved picture resolution, viewing experience and a value based pricing model.

While introducing the product to the media and dealers, Chairman of TCL, Mr. Adnan Mehdi said: “TCL the fastest growing brand in technology is going to become the number one in the nearest future. We are doing everything possible to offer this premium brand to home in Nigeria.”

Make safe medicines accessible to Nigerians, pharmacists task FG

Managing Director, Mr. Hassan Mehdi said: “We have established a new entity for TCL to build trust, transparency and confidence. We hope you enjoy this experience.”

TCL being a global manufacturer of smart products and provider of internet application services was founded in 1981. It has grown from a small joint venture producing audio tapes in Huizhou into a global corporation, which engage in a wide range of business such as telephone, TV, mobile phones, refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners and many more.

FG woos UK bitumen investors, promises job security

According to Mehdi, ever since its invention in 1981, the brand has globally gained recognition with 19 years of international development history that has produced about 13.2 million sets taking 27 per cent in the North American market, South America 47 per cent and Europe 73 per cent.