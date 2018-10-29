New Legal Year: FCT High Court disposes of 11, 302 cases — Chief Judge

The FCT Chief Judge, Justice Ishaq Bello, said on Monday in Abuja that the high court disposed of 11,302 cases in the last legal year.

Bello made this known at a ceremony to mark the new legal year.

He said that the figure showed an increase of 2,333 cases over the previous year.

He noted that a total of 12,693 cases were filed in 2017/2018 legal year and 12,795 cases in 2016/2017, bringing the total number of cases to 25,488, leaving 14,186 cases pending.

According to Bello, the magistracy recorded a total of 18, 541 cases of which 10,396 were disposed of, leaving 8,145 cases pending.

He said that the FCT Judiciary was constantly trying to find innovative ways of improving efficiency and reduce backlogs.

“The Judiciary remains an independent check on the other branches of government and the ultimate upholder of the rule of law and defender of the constitution.”

The chief judge gave an assurance that the judiciary would truly guarantee justice and ensure that no one resorts to extra-legal means to resolve disputes.

“We live in a world that is constantly changing and the judiciary is not immune from these changes,” Bello said.