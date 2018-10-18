Neta & Netas boss, Lady Nwosu, to rebrand APCON’s journal

By Princewill Ekwujuru

Brand guru and Managing Director, Neta and Netas Limited; a Media, PR and Events Company, Mrs Neta Nwosu, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria, APCON, to rebrand its quarterly journal; Advertising News.

The franchise agreement, which accentuates the Council’s trust in the editorial expertise of Lady Nwosu, will also see her undertake the production and marketing of the journal.

Signing the MoU, on behalf of APCON, the Acting Registrar/Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Ijedi Iyoha said: “It was time the magazine assumed the responsibility of shaping the discourse in the industry and I believe that Lady Nwosu is just the right person to drive the process.”

“She does not just have the requisite editorial know-how, but has sufficient influence within the industry to reposition the journal for growth beyond the level it is currently,” she added.

Expressing appreciation to the Council’s management for the confidence reposed on her, Lady Nwosu gave the assurance that the Neta & Netas team will in no doubt surpass APCON’s expectation.

She noted: “My team and I plan to bring to bear on this task a high level expertise and professionalism, in keeping with global best practice. We are already working on the next edition and promise it will be a bumper pack of authoritative coverage of advertising and marketing industries.

“I thank the APCON’s editorial team for the insightful management of Advertising News that has brought it to its current esteemed status and the council’s stakeholders who have helped in its sustenance in one way or the other. We will work with both teams to achieve greater results.”