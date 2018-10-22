Nestlé Nigeria raises awareness on healthy lifestyles in Lagos

By Chris Onuoha

Nestlé Nigeria celebrated this year’s International Chef’s Day by hosting chefs and school children at the company’s headquarters in Ilupeju, Lagos.

In line with this year’s theme, ‘Healthy Foods for Growing Up’, fifteen chefs from the Association of Professional Chefs Nigeria engaged the children in fun activities demonstrating how healthy eating helps children attain their dreams.

The children shared what they wanted to become when they grew up, and for each exciting career choice, the chefs were able to explain how eating healthy foods could help them achieve their great career goals, encouraging good eating habits to carry with them for life.

International Chef’s Day, celebrated every 20th October, offers chefs from around the globe a unique opportunity to network, promote their profession to future chefs and make a difference in their local communities through making healthy eating fun and exciting for children.

Violence against children: Onaiyekan Foundation trains caregivers

Speaking at the event, Gbechoevi Benoit, Executive Chef, Protea Hotel encouraged the children to dream big, and to eat right to be their best every day while working towards their career goals.

“As we all know, good food equals good health. Learning to eat the right food in these early days of your life will set you on the right path to live a productive, successful life.”

“The theme for this year’s event is very significant for us in the Association of Professional Chefs of Nigeria as it is in line with our objectives to showcase and promote healthy African cuisine.

Hamman Tukur: Ex-RMAFC boss who introduced Monetisation Policy is dead

We thank Nestlé for creating this platform for us to teach the next generation healthy food habits that will help them through their lifetime.”

Nestlé Professional, the business unit that offers a wide range of Beverage, Food and Confectionery products, to the out of home customers, organizes a yearly event in collaboration with the World Chefs Association to raise awareness of healthier diets and lifestyles.

Mr. Rabie Issa, Business Executive Officer for Nestlé Professional in Central West Africa said, “Supporting International Chefs Day through various activities and partnerships is part of Nestlé Professional’s commitment to improve global nutrition by raising awareness on healthy eating and increasing nutrition knowledge.

This commitment contributes towards fulfilling Nestlé’s purpose of enhancing quality of life and contributing to a healthier future by teaching children to make informed choices and form healthier habits even at an early age.” Since its foundation, Nestlé has been committed to helping parents and caregivers provide the right nutrition for their children. International Chef’s Day 2018 is another opportunity for the company to work towards fulfilling this commitment.

The theme, ‘Healthy Foods for Growing Up’, aligns with the three Nestlé for Healthier Kids (N4HK) action pillars – Build, Share and Apply Nutrition Knowledge, Offer Tastier and Healthier Choices, Inspire Families to Raise Healthier Kids.

Launched in Nigeria in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education and the Federal Ministry of Health earlier this year, Nestlé for Healthier Kids promotes healthy lifestyles in schools by educating children and parents on nutrition and fostering physical activity. N4HK reaches over 60 teachers and 17,000 children in 30 schools closest to Nestlé Nigeria’s operations in Ogun State and the Federal Capital Territory.