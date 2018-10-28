NES 24: Nigeria must support SMEs, agric to move from poverty to prosperity — Sekibo

MANAGING Director and Chief Executive Officer of Heritage Bank, Mr. Ifie Sekibo, has called on financial institutions and the three tiers of government to support agriculture and small and medium scale businesses to fast track the nation’s quest to move from poverty to prosperity.

Sekibo also said evidence has shown that countries of the world that supports Micro, Small and Medium enterprises, (MSME’s) are successful in reducing poverty.

Speaking on the sidelines of the just concluded 24th Nigerian Economic Summit which was co-sponsored by Heritage Bank and tagged “Poverty to Prosperity: Making Governance and Institutions work”, Sekibo said more needs to be done by the government and financial institutions in the areas of entrepreneurship because it is an agent of development.

According to him, “We in Heritage Bank have been supporting various small scale businesses especially through our reality show, “The Next Titan”, which is driven by our faith to give young entrepreneurs the opportunity to contribute to the economic growth of the country”.

“One of our major cardinal point as a bank is supporting micro, small and medium scale businesses and our strong desire to see young men and women succeed in any area of their business. This will help the society and economy to grow, thereby moving the nation from poverty to prosperity, he added.

Speaking further, Sekibo noted: “One of the areas where government and financial institutions can move this nation from poverty to prosperity is through the development of agriculture’’.