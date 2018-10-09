NEPC supports farmers to meet rubber export demand

BENIN CITY—THE Nigerian Export Promotion Council, NEPC, said rubber production in Nigerian was not meeting demand and has therefore decided to support farmers with improved seedlings to meet up demand.

Deputy Director of the Council, Samuel Oyeyipo stated this in Benin City when he led other officials and those of the Rubber Research Institute of Nigeria (RRIN) on inspection of rubber seedlings donated to farmers in Iguoghiri, Ovia South West local government area of Edo State to increase the production of rubbers for export.

“We are here as a result of the intervention we have promised to Edo farmers. The aim is to ensure there is increase in rubber production for export. The market is there, most of the time the output is not enough to meet the demands of the market.

“So, we felt there is need to intervene, by giving some seedling through the Rubber Research Institute of Nigeria (RRlN), who has the mandate to develop rubber production for export in Nigeria. That is the reason why we are here.”