NCAA lifts suspension on Aviation College certificate

By Lawani Mikairu

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, has partially lifted the suspension on some certificates of the International Aviation College, Ilorin, Approved Training Organisation, ATO.

Sam Adurogboye, General Manager, Public Relations, NCAA made the announcement in Lagos.

It however explained explained that the college would not continue the helicopter flight training segment of the approved courses until the necessary “corrective actions are undertaken.”

According to him, the decision was conveyed in a letter dated October 8, 2018 signed by the Acting Director of Licensing,Cletus Umeh on behalf of the Director General, Capt Muhtar Usman to the college.

Adurogboye said: “The partial lifting of the suspension was as a result of the closure of a good number of the findings and the remarkable commitment demonstrated in closing the remaining findings as verified during the recent re-certification audit of the College.

“Consequently, the partial lifting, ‘’is only applicable to the Fixed Wing Pilot and Flight Dispatchers Courses. It follows therefore that the helicopter flight training segment of the approved courses is still on suspension until the necessary corrective actions are undertaken.”

“The College is therefore directed to take necessary the steps to close all open items after which the Authority would carry out another round of re-certification exercise for total lifting or otherwise”, he added.