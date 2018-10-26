National Cohesion: NGO tasks youths on tolerance, patience

A Zaria-based Non-Governmental Organisation, (NGO), Arewa Youths Trust Foundation on Friday tasked Nigerian youths to tolerate, accommodate and embrace one another for national cohesion.

The organisation’s Chief Executive, Alhaji Fahad Ahmed-Chikaji gave the task in an interview with newsmen in Zaria, Kaduna State.

He spoke in reaction to the recent crisis that initially erupted at Kasuwan Magani village in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna state, which later engulfed some parts of Kaduna metropolis.

He lamented that states like Adamawa, Benue, Plateau and Taraba had recently experienced similar crisis, adding that such ugly trend would not have escalated without active participation of youths.

“Therefore, I want to use this medium to appeal to youths across Nigeria to shun all forms of violence and resist any attempt by selfish politicians or religious leaders, using youths for personal gains.

“They should also do everything possible to avoid political thuggery, gangsterism and rumour mongering to live in peace with one another,” he pleaded.

Ahmed-Chikaji, who also the Kaduna State Coordinator of Students for Sensible Drug Policy (SSDP) and Kaduna State Coordinator, Future Builders Foundation for Children’s Health and Education, said the call became imperative due to importance of peace to national development.

“No society or nation ever progresses in an atmosphere of rancor, acrimony and breach of the peace. Youths are future leaders, hence, the need for them to promote interpersonal relationship regardless of their faith, tribe, region and political affiliation to build brighter tomorrow.

“Remember, God Almighty has created us as male and female, spread us into nations and tribes to understand, tolerate, and live together in peace with each other.

“Peace is something very precious, peace is something dear, peace is something very important and of course, peace is something desirable by all responsible human beings.

“Without peace, there will be no business, no free movement, no fun, no education and even mode of worship is restricted.

“Therefore, peace is critical to meaningful life, then why can’t we opt for peace at all times to earn the goodies of life,” he asked.

Ahmed-Chikaji lauded Gov. Nasiru el-Rufa’i for taking measures to put an end to the crisis, adding that security personnel also deserved commendation for restoring peace in Kaduna state.

NAN