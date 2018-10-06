National Carrier: Partner with Local Airlines, Obi tells FG

The former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi has called on the Federal Government to partner with local airlines rather than trying to set up a National Carrier at this time.

In response to the question by Airport Correspondents at the Local Wing of the Murtala Mohammed Local Airport seeking his reaction to the call by Gov. Obiano to make Air Peace a National Carrier, Obi said he agreed with him totally and that his condemnation of the Federal Government for cancelling the recently lunched Air Nigeria, was in line with his stand in 2016, when he described the announcement of the planned setting up of Air Nigeria as policy inconsistency.

Likewise, Obi said he condemned the recent suspension not from the point of view of desirability of such an investment, but from the point of view of policy inconsistency, which usually exposed nations to ridicule and affect foreign investors negatively.

Meanwhile, he asked: “if the federal government has spent over 23 trillion Naira in setting up about 599 corporations, which have all performed woefully, thus leading to their privatization, why should the same government be talking about setting more corporations at this time?”

On the way forward, Obi called on the Federal government to support local airline industries. Using Air Peace as an example, Obi said: “I am here today speaking with you and will shortly board Air peace to Port Harcourt . I can show you my return ticket of the Airline as well. By showing perfect understanding of the industry, it has made life easier for frequent travellers like me.

I look forward to the time I shall be joining them to foreign destinations. Besides eliciting pride that it is Nigerian-owned, I am sure it will offer services comparable to others and at cheaper rate. It will also offer employment to Nigerians and become a huge source of foreign exchange earnings ,” Obi submitted.