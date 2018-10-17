NASS POSITION: There’s no zoning arrangement in Aguata, group insists

By Gabriel Olawale

A GROUP, Aguata Stakeholders in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State has dismissed reports of a zoning arrangement for the National Assembly positions in its federal constituency.

In a statement by the spokesperson of the group, Mr. Emeka Ezennia, the group said the position of House of Representatives has never been zoned.



Ezennia said: “Aguata Local Government is one heterogeneous community which doesn’t recognize zoning, there has never been and convention neither has there been any written or unwritten law were zoning was mentioned neither has the practice of zoning ever been emphasized.

“There are two elective positions which the local government produces they include the House of Representatives sit which is recognized as Aguata Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives at the National Assembly while the other positions include the Chairman, Vice Chairman and Counsellorship positions.

“Aguata as a heterogeneous community has always recognized merit and excellence in producing candidates to represent the local government at different levels, this is obvious in the way and manner Aguata has voted in the last eighteen years where the Chairmanship position has gone to the perceived not, within this period there were instances where both the Chairman and Vice Chairman came from the fictitious north.

“The position of House of Representatives has never been zoned neither has any party recognized zoning in fielding candidates as our primary objective as a people has always been to field our best candidates to represent us, especially a candidate who would bring the dividends of democracy to his people.”