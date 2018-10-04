Breaking News
Translate

Napoli charged by UEFA after fans set off flares in Liverpool game

On 5:22 pmIn Sports by Emmanuel OkogbaComments

Napoli have been charged by UEFA after fans set off flares during the team’s 1-0 win over Liverpool in the Champions League in Naples.

Liverpool’s Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah (C) and Napoli’s Portuguese defender Mario Rui (L) go for the ball during the UEFA Champions League group C football match between Napoli and Liverpool on October 3, 2018 at the San Paolo stadium in Naples. / AFP PHOTO

Lorenzo Insigne’s late winner sent Carlo Ancelotti’s side top of Group C after two games, one point ahead of Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool.

But on Thursday the Italian side were charged by European football’s governing body for breaching disciplinary regulations, with fans allegedly setting off flares in the home end.

Paris Saint-Germain have also been charged after fans set off flares and for crowd trouble in the game against Red Star Belgrade.

The Serbian side face charges over crowd trouble and for fans’ “illicit chants”.

The cases will be heard by UEFA on October 18.

AFP


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.