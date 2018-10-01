NANS lauds FG over plans to pay all pensions, gratuities

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has applauded the Federal Government over its decision to pay all pensions and gratuities of retired or dead workers, including those who died at the course of duty and assignment.

NANS’ National Public Relations Officer, Mr Bestman Okereafor, gave the commendation in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Monday.

The Association also felicitated with Nigerians all over the World on the 58th birthday of the country.

“The leadership of the apex students governing body, NANS, joins the world in wishing all Nigerians, especially Nigerian students across the globe a happy Independence.

“No doubt at 58, it is good we should reflect back to a day there was jubilation from the North to the South of our Nation. Every Nigerian was so elated for the freedom on Oct. 1, 1960.

“NANS on this day is calling on the Federal and State Governments to as a matter of urgency look into the various issues retarding development and recently hampering peace in the country,’’ he said.

Okereafor lamented that under-funding of most Nigerian institutions over the years had crippled the academic prowess of Nigerian students, especially in the area of research due to paucity of fund.

He said, “NANS shows concern about the rising number of heads of institutions in acting capacities, both at the state and federal government owned institutions.

“NANS has discovered that the developmental projects of institutions of those in acting capacity were been restricted.

“We are passionately calling on both governments to as a matter of urgency confirm all heads of institutions operating under acting capacity in order speedy physical development and research,’’ he said.

According to him, the leadership of NANS condoles with Federal Government, families and friends of all affected personnel involved in the Nigeria Air-force crash while discharging their selfless service to humanity during the rehearsal for the Independence Day Air Display.