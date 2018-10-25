Naira up to N363.95/$ in I&E window

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Naira, yesterday, appreciated to N363.95 per dollar in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window even as the volume of dollars traded declined by 35 percent.

Data from FMDQ showed that the indicative exchange rate for the window dropped to N363.95 per dollar yesterday from N364.01 per dollar on Wednesday, translating to six kobo appreciation of the naira.

The volume of dollars (turnover) traded yesterday in the window dropped by 35 percent to $220.32 million from $339.16 million on Wednesday.

On the other hand, the naira yesterday, was stable at N360.5 per dollar in the parallel market.