Naira up to N363.92/$ in I&E window

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Naira, yesterday, appreciated to N363.96 per dollar in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window even as the volume of dollars traded rose by 60 percent.

Data from FMDQ showed that the indicative exchange rate for the window dropped to N363.96 per dollar yesterday from N364.33 per dollar on Tuesday, translating to 37 kobo appreciation of the naira.

The volume of dollars (turnover) traded on the window yesterday rose by 60 percent to $317.11 million from $198.71 million on Tuesday.

On the other hand, the naira yesterday was stable at N360 per dollar in the parallel market.